NewsClick case: SC adjourns bail plea of founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 December, adjourned the pleas by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakraborty challenging their recent arrest, so that a special bench could be constituted for the case.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing the special leave petitions countering a decision of the Delhi High Court which upheld their arrest by the Delhi Police in the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

The allegation is that the news portal received Chinese funding to promote anti-national sentiments and news.

Appearing for Purkayastha, senior advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the legality of the arrest and pointed out that it was not tenable to charge Purkayastha of allegedly committing offences under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, and 22 of the UAPA, in addition to the charges under Sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code that were levelled against him.

“Even if you accept everything, no offence is made out under the UAPA,” argued Sibal.