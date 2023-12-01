NewsClick: Delhi court extends judicial custody of editor, HR head again

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of NewsClick portal founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources department head Amit Chakravarty by 21 days to 22 December in the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case over alleged Chinese funding for the portal to promote anti-national sentiments and news.

On 2 November, the court had sent the duo to judicial custody until 1 December after the Delhi Police had requested 30-day custody of both. The two were arrested by a Delhi Police special cell on 3 October for allegedly receiving illegal funding from China, routed through the United States.

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty were produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday at the end of their judicial custody period. The special cell had registered an FIR in August under sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In November, the two were sent to a month’s judicial custody.