NewsClick case: Delhi Police opposes bail plea of HR head

Delhi Police on Friday opposed NewsClick HR department head Amit Chakravarty's bail application before a Delhi court in a case lodged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

In a brief hearing, police questioned the maintainability of the application before special judge Hardeep Kaur and sought the dismissal of the plea.

The counsel appearing for Chakravarty claimed that he was not named as an accused in the FIR. "Chakravarty only has 0.09 per cent share in NewsClick, and he has no role in the management or the journalism," the counsel submitted.