NewsClick case: SC adjourns plea against arrests until after Diwali break

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the petitions filed by the NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest until after the Diwali break.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a special leave petition filed by them against Delhi High Court’s decision of approving their arrest and subsequent custody by Delhi Police in an anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case over alleged Chinese funding to promote anti-national sentiments and news.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that this case goes against an order passed by the Supreme Court itself, where it had mentioned that grounds for arrest must be supplied in writing. “The petitioners have not got anything. Check the arrest memo,” said Sibal.

Before he could continue, Gavai said the case would be taken up after the Diwali vacation. Sibal intervened to point out that there was an application for interim relief on medical grounds as Purkayastha is 71 years old.