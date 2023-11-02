UAPA case: NewsClick founder, HR head sent to judicial custody until 1 Dec

A Delhi court on Thursday sent NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody until 1 December in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On completion of their police custody, which the police had sought on 25 October, the duo was produced before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Court.

On 31 October, the court had granted Delhi Police time until 10 November to file a reply to an application by Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized by the police.

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty moved the court seeking release of electronic devices seized by police and bail, respectively, in a case lodged under the provisions of the UAPA. Kaur had granted time to Delhi Police till 4 November to file a reply on Chakravarty’s bail application.