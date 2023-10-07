Herald View: The Whip and the Gag

The investigations against media outlet NewsClick, ongoing for the past two years, are said to be related to its foreign funding. Investment in Indian news media by foreign entities is currently allowed up to 26 per cent, via the FDI (foreign direct investment) route, subject to government approval. NewsClick had denied allegations of any irregularity or impropriety, claimed to have cooperated with the investigating agencies and sought court protection. It looked like the case may have been put to rest till the New York Times published a report in August this year on alleged Chinese propaganda at the behest of a US-based tech mogul of Sri Lankan origin by the name of Neville Roy Singham.

According to the NYT report, Singham shared office space in Shanghai with a Chinese company and had invested Rs 30 crore in NewsClick. This detail opened the floodgates of a media trial of the digital news outlet, with the Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur openly accusing it of being a Chinese propaganda mouthpiece. The reason NewsClick was on the government radar is easy enough to guess—it was among the few media outlets standing that had the temerity to critique the government and its policies even after it had been marked and put on watch.