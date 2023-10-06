NewsClick case: Delhi HC agrees to hear Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the case of NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha and the news portal’s administrator Amit Chakravarty, challenging their arrest in the alleged Chinese funding case.

The two of them moved the high court to also quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Both were remanded to seven days' police custody on Wednesday, October 3.

The case was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal before Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. “We are here to mention the NewsClick matter. The arrest is entirely illegally," asserted Sibal. The court agreed to list the matter for 6 October (today).

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested on 3 October under the controversial UAPA, after the Special Cell of the Delhi Police raided and questioned 46 journalists and writers (most of whom seem to be associated with NewsClick, though not all are employees).