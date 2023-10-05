Crackdown on NewsClick concerns journalists

Hundreds of journalists, civil society activists and free speech campaigners rallied in New Delhi this week over the raids targeting reporters working for NewsClick.

The move of unprecedented solidarity came after Indian authorities arrested NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Many of the activists are worried about the future of free speech in India, and say law enforcement agencies are using the UAPA to target reporters who don't follow the government's narrative.

"We are at a point when as a journalist there are only two options left — to speak the truth or silence ourselves," Hartosh Bal, executive editor of the Caravan magazine, told DW.