Chinese telecom giants, shell companies, 'illegal funds' find place in Delhi Police FIR on NewsClick

In its first information report (FIR) against NewsClick, Delhi Police has claimed that the news portal received illegal funds to disrupt the sovereignty of India with the help of Chinese telecom majors such as Xiaomi and Vivo, and the key person behind all this activity is Gautam Bhatia, who conspired to create a legal community to campaign, and put up a spirited defence for, the Chinese telecom companies.

The FIR has also claimed that both Xiaomi and Vivo have “incorporated thousands of shell companies in India in violation of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for illegally infusing foreign funds in India in furtherance of this conspiracy".

Notably, Xiaomi has previously contributed to the PM Cares Fund, while Vivo was the title sponsor for the popular T20 cricket Indian Premier League from 2016-19 and again in 2021 before Tata took over in 2022.

NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and the portal’s administrator Amit Chakravarty were arrested on 3 October under the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), after the Delhi Police raided and questioned 46 journalists and writers, most of who seem to be associated with NewsClick though not all are employees.