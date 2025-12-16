Delhi court throws out ED case against National Herald

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Courts on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint in the ‘National Herald case’, filed under sections 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The judge reasoned that since the case is based on a private complaint (filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013) and not an official first information report (FIR) filed with the police, the ED didn’t have the legal basis to initiate the money laundering case.

While the Modi government did later amend the PMLA Act (in 2019) to allow ED investigations based on private complaints, the court pointed out that the case was filed earlier; that no FIR was lodged then nor complaints filed by any authority.

In order to plug this loophole, the ED registered a fresh FIR earlier in 2025 for alleged fraud and cheating to strengthen the earlier case, which was deemed to be weak after the defence had made its arguments in the trial court.