National Herald case: court refuses to take cognizance of ED complaint; truth has triumphed, says Congress
Judge Vishal Gogne says chargesheet is based on a private complaint, and not a predicate-offence FIR, making cognisance impermissible
The Congress on Tuesday declared a moral and legal victory after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the National Herald–Young Indian case, saying the ruling had laid bare what it described as a decade-long campaign of political vendetta by the Modi government.
Special judge Vishal Gogne observed that the chargesheet stems from an investigation based on a private complaint rather than an FIR for a predicate offence, making its cognisance legally impermissible.
Reading out the operative part from the order, the judge said the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on ED's arguments in the case based on merits, PTI reported.
In a strongly worded statement, the party said the court’s observations had “completely exposed” what it called the malicious and unlawful actions of the Centre against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The Opposition maintained that the court found the ED’s case to be beyond its jurisdiction, noting the absence of a predicate offence or an FIR—a foundational requirement for any money-laundering probe.
Also Read: The bluff, the bluster and the lies
Calling the proceedings politically motivated, the Congress said the case was driven not by evidence but by “malice, revenge and petty politics”, and accused the government of misusing central agencies to target the principal opposition party.
The party asserted that the court had effectively dismantled the ED’s allegations, pointing out that there was no money laundering, no proceeds of crime and no transfer of property involved in the case. These charges, the Congress said, were nothing more than an attempt to malign its leadership and attack their honour.
Describing the ruling as a vindication of its stand, the Congress said the episode had now been laid bare before the entire nation. It reaffirmed its resolve to continue fighting for truth and democratic rights, declaring that neither intimidation nor political pressure would deter it.
“We fight for truth,” the party said, adding that its leadership remained steadfast in defending the rights of every Indian.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 16 Dec 2025, 12:10 PM