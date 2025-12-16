National Herald case: court refuses to take cognizance of ED complaint; truth has triumphed, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday declared a moral and legal victory after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the National Herald–Young Indian case, saying the ruling had laid bare what it described as a decade-long campaign of political vendetta by the Modi government.

Special judge Vishal Gogne observed that the chargesheet stems from an investigation based on a private complaint rather than an FIR for a predicate offence, making its cognisance legally impermissible.

Reading out the operative part from the order, the judge said the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on ED's arguments in the case based on merits, PTI reported.

In a strongly worded statement, the party said the court’s observations had “completely exposed” what it called the malicious and unlawful actions of the Centre against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The Opposition maintained that the court found the ED’s case to be beyond its jurisdiction, noting the absence of a predicate offence or an FIR—a foundational requirement for any money-laundering probe.