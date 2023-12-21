Delhi court to start fresh hearing in sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief from Jan 4

A Delhi court has said that it will start a fresh hearing in the sexual harassment case filed against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by six female wrestlers.

The decision stems from the transfer of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court, who had previously presided over the case.

As the predecessor judge had already heard extensive arguments, the court steessed the need for a fresh hearing, especially on the framing of charges.

The matter was at the stage of clarification before an order could be reserved when the transfer occurred.

The court has now scheduled the fresh hearing to commence from January 4.

Last time, the Delhi Police filed written arguments presenting its stand on whether to frame charges against Singh.

ACMM Jaspal had handed the copy of the arguments to the accused's and complainants' counsels.