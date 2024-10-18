Delhi docs seek ‘justice for Abhaya’, safety measures for healthcare workers

Doctors of government hospitals on Thursday, 17 October, demanded "justice for Abhaya", urging action in the ongoing fight for justice for a female doctor who was raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital.

The Delhi RDA Action Committee, an umbrella body of doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, GTB Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Lady Hardinge Medical College, held a press conference to express solidarity with their protesting fellow doctors in the West Bengal capital.

Apart from demands for "justice for Abhaya", the committee also emphasises the need for urgent measures to ensure safety of healthcare workers at hospitals across the country.

The joint press conference took place this evening at the Dhanvantri Hostel of ABVIMS and Dr RML Hospital, where representatives from various Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) voiced their concerns over the increasing insensitivity of authorities towards the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

GTB Hospital RDA president Rajat Sharma said, "We are standing with our fellow workers. We want justice as soon as possible. It has been too long, and we are not seeing any concrete decisions or actions for healthcare workers' safety."