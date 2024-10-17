R.G. Kar protest: Hunger strike by junior doctors enters day 13

The fast-unto-death strike by a section of medicos in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here entered the thirteenth day on Thursday, 17 October.

Eight hunger-strikers, seven in Kolkata and one in Siliguri of Darjeeling district are determined to continue with the same, posing a challenge for the state government which they allege is yet to accept their key demands.

So far, six junior doctors who were participating in the hunger strike, which started on the evening of October 5, had to be hospitalised following severe deteriorations in their medical conditions.

They are Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Aniket Mahatao of R.G. Kar Medical College, Pulastya Acharya of N.R.S. Medical, Aloke Verma of North Bengal Medical College and Souvik Banerjee of North Bengal Dental College and Hospital.