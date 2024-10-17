R.G. Kar: Resident doctors in Delhi protest outside Banga Bhawan

The resident doctors held a protest outside the Banga Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 16 October, holding posters and banners to demand swift justice for a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar hospital who was raped and killed on 9 August.

The doctors held a protest around 6 pm, holding banners that read, "In service of others, she gave her life."

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, along with other Delhi RDAs, held a candlelight protest at Banga Bhawan, demanding justice for their colleague and extending support to protesting medics in Kolkata.

"We stand in unity with our colleagues on hunger strike in Kolkata and urge immediate action from the authorities to ensure justice and safety," said Raghunandan Dixit, general secretary of RDA AIIMS.

Another protester added, "We have high hopes from the Supreme Court of India, and we request all authorities and the government to be sensitive to this matter and show urgency in delivering justice to the daughter of the nation 'Abhaya."

The protest was announced by the Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee late on Tuesday night.

Resident doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, GTB Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College and other city hospitals joined the demonstration.