Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against CBI arrest

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) in the Delhi excise policy case. The Delhi High Court had previously declined to quash his arrest on 5 August, prompting Kejriwal's immediate appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Delhi chief minister's plea against his arrest by the CBI was dismissed by a single-judge bench of the high court, while offering him liberty to approach the trial court for bail. In his new petition to the Supreme Court, Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested an urgent hearing from Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who said he would review the request and schedule a hearing. Singhvi was asked to send an email.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on 26 June 2024, while already in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody over a money-laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Although the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case on 12 July, he remains in custody due to the CBI's arrest.