Excise policy case: Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 5 August upheld chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, dealing a massive blow to the AAP leader.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, holding that it cannot be said it was without any justifiable reason.

The high court also disposed of the AAP national convenor’s bail plea and granted him liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

The high court had on 17 July reserved its order on his plea challenging his arrest by the CBI.

It had reserved the order on the AAP leader’s bail plea on 29 July after hearing the arguments of the counsel for Kejriwal and the central agency.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on 26 June from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).