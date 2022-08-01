Delhi extends operation of liquor shops with L-3/33 license for 2 months

"The L-3 licensees who are willing to avail of this extension period of two months from August 1 to September 30 for making sale of their registered brands at existing price, are required to deposit two months fee i.e. License fee, BWH fee and any/all other fee as applicable to L-3/33 licenses on pro-rata basis for a period of two months in advance latest by July 4," the notification said.



However, any person holding such non-renewable license will not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its license.