Delhi: Grieving father joins school protest, seeks justice after son’s suicide

The father of a Class 10 student who allegedly died by suicide last week joined the protest outside St Columba’s School on Sunday, as students and parents demanded justice and strict action against those accused of mentally harassing the boy.

Demonstrators gathered at the school gate holding placards reading 'Justice for the child' and 'No student harassment', calling for accountability from teachers and school administration officials named in the police complaint. Protesters say strong action is needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Reema Sharma, a parent present at the protest, said the loss of the boy — an only child — was deeply distressing and must serve as a warning. “Students are going through a very difficult phase. They are vulnerable at this age, and such cases must be prevented,” she said.

Another parent alleged that the school environment had become increasingly stressful for children and claimed that four teachers had been named by the grieving family. She demanded an impartial investigation into the matter. “Teachers should support students. If reprimanding turns into personal bias or constant scolding, that becomes harassment,” she said.