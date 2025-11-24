Delhi: Grieving father joins school protest, seeks justice after son’s suicide
Demonstrators demand arrests and accountability after suicide note names several teachers
The father of a Class 10 student who allegedly died by suicide last week joined the protest outside St Columba’s School on Sunday, as students and parents demanded justice and strict action against those accused of mentally harassing the boy.
Demonstrators gathered at the school gate holding placards reading 'Justice for the child' and 'No student harassment', calling for accountability from teachers and school administration officials named in the police complaint. Protesters say strong action is needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Reema Sharma, a parent present at the protest, said the loss of the boy — an only child — was deeply distressing and must serve as a warning. “Students are going through a very difficult phase. They are vulnerable at this age, and such cases must be prevented,” she said.
Another parent alleged that the school environment had become increasingly stressful for children and claimed that four teachers had been named by the grieving family. She demanded an impartial investigation into the matter. “Teachers should support students. If reprimanding turns into personal bias or constant scolding, that becomes harassment,” she said.
A friend of the deceased student told reporters that the boy was “so distressed that he did not even return home”. The friend said the student had written his suicide note at a Metro station before taking the step.
Protesters urged authorities to arrest those accused and enforce mechanisms to ensure accountability within the school system. “There are thousands of children like him. This should not happen to anyone,” one of the parents said.
According to police, the 15-year-old jumped from the Rajendra Place Metro station platform at 2.34 pm on 18 November. He was rushed to BLK Super Speciality Hospital where he was declared dead. Investigators said the boy left behind a suicide note naming several teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, apologising to his mother and brother, and requesting that his organs be donated.
Police have launched an inquiry into the allegations and are examining the note as part of the investigation.