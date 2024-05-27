Delhi fire: Hospital had been in row earlier over nurse's abusive behaviour

The Delhi hospital, where seven children were killed after a massive fire broke out late on Saturday, 25 May, had faced allegations of abuse to a newborn child in the past.

Baby Care New Born Hospital owner Dr Naveen Kichi, who was arrested on Sunday, had moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him in 2021 over the allegation that a hospital nurse had beaten a newborn infant.

In that case, he had contended that the allegations in the FIR as well as the CCTV footage only showed allegations against the nurse and he had nothing to do with the allegations in the FIR.