Delhi floods: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened for traffic

As the flood situation in the national capital improved on Sunday, July 16, some roads, including Bhairon Marg, were opened for traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to a traffic advisory, the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has also been opened.

Besides, the Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been opened for light vehicles. However, the Ring Road stretch from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge and Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is still closed.