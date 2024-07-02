Delhi: Foundation stone laid for three court complexes

The Delhi government under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to fulfill the promises of justice and provide whatever support is needed to the judiciary, Delhi law minister Atishi said on Tuesday, 2 July.

Speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for three court complexes at Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini Sector-26, she said the Delhi government's budgetary allocation for the courts has increased more than four times in the last decade.

It was Rs 760 crore in 2014-15 and has increased steadily over the last few years, rising over four times to nearly Rs 3,000 crore in 2024-25, Atishi said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the construction of the court complexes at the function held at the Karkardooma Court.