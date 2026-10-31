Delhi: Four killed, two injured after massive fire breaks out at shoe factory

Confirming the casualties, Phase-I DCP (Outer District) Vikram Singh said police personnel and beat staff were among the first responders to reach the factory.

“Our beat staff and team immediately reached the spot as first responders. As soon as the fire tenders arrived, the rescue operation was initiated,” he said.

The DCP added that the operation continued for a considerable period, with six people eventually rescued and shifted to the hospital.

“Out of the six people taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, four were declared brought dead, while two are currently undergoing treatment,” he said.

Police said the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Preliminary information suggests that the blaze originated in the basement of the factory, although investigators are yet to establish what triggered it.

“The reason behind the fire is still unclear, and we are investigating what might have led to the fire. So far, we only know that the fire broke out in the basement,” DCP Singh said.

He added that legal proceedings had been initiated and that further action would follow the investigation.

Personnel from the Central Accident and Trauma Service (CATS) also responded to the emergency.

CATS official Rakesh Bhardwaj said the service received information about the incident at around 9.50 pm. All five ambulances stationed together were immediately dispatched and reached the location within five to seven minutes.

Rescue personnel transported around six people to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical assistance, he said.

The two injured persons remain under treatment.

Police and other concerned agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details, including the cause of the fire and the identities of the deceased, are awaited.

With IANS inputs