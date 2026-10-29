Fire destroys over 150 shops at Goa’s Vasco market ahead of Diwali

More than 150 shops were destroyed in a late-night fire at a market in Goa’s Vasco; no injuries were reported

Firefighters took more than four hours to bring the blaze under control, with assistance from several agencies

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised financial aid to affected traders as authorities sought to establish the cause

A major fire destroyed more than 150 shops at a market in Goa’s port town of Vasco late on Wednesday, leaving traders facing heavy losses on goods stocked for Diwali. No injuries were reported, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze swept through the market around midnight, damaging shops and merchandise before firefighters brought it under control after more than four hours. The cause has yet to be established.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant visited the site with local legislators and a state minister. He said vendors preparing for the festive season had suffered substantial losses and assured them of financial assistance from the government.

Authorities were assessing the damage, Sawant said, while urging people to cooperate with officials and follow safety instructions.