Fire destroys over 150 shops at Goa’s Vasco market ahead of Diwali
No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze for over four hours; Sawant promises financial assistance to traders
More than 150 shops were destroyed in a late-night fire at a market in Goa’s Vasco; no injuries were reported
Firefighters took more than four hours to bring the blaze under control, with assistance from several agencies
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised financial aid to affected traders as authorities sought to establish the cause
A major fire destroyed more than 150 shops at a market in Goa’s port town of Vasco late on Wednesday, leaving traders facing heavy losses on goods stocked for Diwali. No injuries were reported, officials said on Thursday.
The blaze swept through the market around midnight, damaging shops and merchandise before firefighters brought it under control after more than four hours. The cause has yet to be established.
Chief minister Pramod Sawant visited the site with local legislators and a state minister. He said vendors preparing for the festive season had suffered substantial losses and assured them of financial assistance from the government.
Authorities were assessing the damage, Sawant said, while urging people to cooperate with officials and follow safety instructions.
The firefighting operation drew support from several establishments. Director General of Police Alok Kumar told PTI that fire tenders from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Goa Shipyard Limited and Mormugao Port Authority were deployed to help contain the flames.
Vendors attempted to rescue their stock as the fire spread through the market.
Eyewitnesses reported two other fires in Vasco shortly before the market blaze. According to their accounts, a house on the town’s outskirts caught fire around 10.30 pm, followed by a garage fire in which two vehicles were destroyed.
The market fire broke out minutes later, they said. The accounts did not establish any connection between the three incidents.
With PTI inputs