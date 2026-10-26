Fire guts around 40 shops near Jammu Railway Station

Around 40 shops were gutted in a fire at Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station; no casualties were reported

A suspected short circuit triggered the blaze, which spread rapidly amid strong winds, officials said

Narrow access hampered firefighters, who approached from the rear and brought the flames under control after nearly five hours

A fire destroyed around 40 shops at Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station overnight, with firefighters battling the flames for nearly five hours, officials said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, which started at about 10.30 pm on Sunday and was brought under control at around 3.15 am.