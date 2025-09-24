Delhi ‘godman’ booked for sexually harassing 17 students, lookout circular issued

A self-styled godman and 'chairman' of a private management institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 students of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, run under the Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka’s Sringeri.

Police identified the accused as 62-year-old Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Swami Parthasarathy, who served as a ‘sanchalak’ at the institute. Investigators said he targeted students admitted under the EWS quota, allegedly threatening to fail them in exams and luring them with promises of foreign trips.

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace him, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent his escape abroad. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

A senior officer said the accused projected himself as the chairman of the institute, and that all victims have given statements before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri issued a statement distancing itself from Saraswati.

During a search of the institute premises, police recovered a Volvo car fitted with a forged diplomatic number plate — 39 UN 1 — allegedly used by Saraswati.

“We have registered two different cases on 25 August — one for sexual harassment and another for the forged number plate. Our teams are searching for him and we are connecting all the important leads,” the officer said.

The case has been filed under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station.