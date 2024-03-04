Delhi government allocates Rs 16,396 crore for education in budget

The Delhi government allocated Rs 16,396 crore for education in its budget for fiscal year 2024-25 announced on Monday, 4 March.

Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly, finance minister Atishi said the priority of the state government is to focus on providing quality education to the residents of the city.

The minister highlighted that the government schools under the Kejriwal-led state government have transformed significantly.

"In the last 10 years, major changes have been introduced in Delhi government schools. We doubled the budget for education in the national capital. Today we are proposing a budget of Rs 16,396 crore for education in Delhi," she said.

"Before the Kejriwal government, the condition of Delhi government schools were not good. People were forced to go to private schools to study," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, added.