As news of AAP-Cong alliance spreads, Atishi claims Kejriwal will be arrested in '3-4 days'

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi Marlena on Thursday claimed that the party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next three to four days if the party enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, she also claimed that the CBI was going to issue a notice to Kejriwal either on Saturday or Sunday.

"Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching its final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have received messages since Wednesday evening that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress," she claimed.

Earlier, ending days of suspense between the two allies of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, the AAP and Congress had apparently sealed the deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, according to sources.

The sources claimed that while the AAP would contest on four Lok Sabha seats, Congress will fight on three seats in Delhi. A formal announcement regarding the alliance is likely soon.

The AAP would field candidates from South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi, while the Congress would contest from Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi, Congress sources said. The alliance, as per the sources, was solidified after the AAP accepted the Congress' proposal to contest one Lok Sabha seat of its choice.

