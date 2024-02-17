AAP being attacked as it is BJP's biggest challenger, says Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP (Aam Admi Party) is the biggest challenger to the BJP and that is why it is under attack from all sides, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, 17 February, during a discussion on the motion of confidence he moved in the budget session of the Assembly.

Speaking on the motion of confidence, Kejriwal asserted that even if the BJP wins this year's Lok Sabha polls, the AAP will "liberate" the country from the saffron party in the 2029 elections.

The Delhi chief minister, who is also the AAP convenor, said his government has a majority in the house but needed to bring the motion of confidence because the BJP was trying to poach party MLAs and topple his government.

The house later passed the motion of confidence through a voice vote, with 54 of the AAP's 62 MLAs present during voting. Kejriwal asserted that no AAP MLA had defected. Two MLAs are in jail, some are unwell, and some others are out of station, he said.