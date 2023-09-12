Delhi government unveils plan to beautify 1,400 Km of city roads

The Delhi government on Monday, 11 September said it would beautify 1,400 km of Delhi roads.

Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and PWD Minister Atishi jointly unveiled the city-wide beautification plans of the Delhi government.

Atishi said: "The G20 summit was successfully conducted due to the strict self-discipline showcased by the people of Delhi and the hard work of all government agencies. During the preparations for G20, many roads across the city were redesigned and beautified, landscaping was done across various parts of the city, and lights and fountains were installed at various spots.

"The key areas of Delhi were decorated, well-maintained and beautified to welcome G20 guests from the world over. Following this success, today, on behalf of the Delhi government, MCD, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, we would like to promise the people of Delhi that the whole city will be beautified in the coming time on the lines of key areas of G20. All the areas of Delhi will be beautified, maintained, and illuminated in the same way in the future," she said.