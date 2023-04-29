Delhi govt proposes greater engagement, safety for women in new labour policy draft

During his Friday meeting, the Labour Minister said that it will now be mandatory to give joining and experience letters to the employees working in any field. Employers will also have to ensure that they keep records of all employees and provide them with salary slips.

The draft proposal says that wherever migrant workers are employed, employers will have to pay them a travelling allowance once a year. The travelling allowance should be such that it suffices to and fro cost of travel by bus or rail, it said.

In order to ensure the safety of employees working in factories dealing with hazardous chemicals and materials in Delhi, it has been mandated that they undergo medical examinations every year.

The factory operator will be responsible for ensuring that its employees undergo blood, urine, X-ray and other tests proposed by the medical inspector, according to the rules suggested in the draft.

Such factories will be subjected to regular inspections by the labour department to ensure compliance, with non-compliance resulting in strict action against the employer. In case of a workplace accident, employers are required to inform the labour department within 12 hours of its happening.

In case of the death of an employee, the employer has to inform the labour department, district magistrate, or the sub-divisional magistrate, police station in-charge, as well as the concerned department of the state if the worker is a migrant, the statement said.