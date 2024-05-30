Delhi govt to approach SC over Haryana not releasing city's water share: Atishi

The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday, 30 May, over Haryana not releasing the national capital's share of water, which has led to a crisis situation, water minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Atishi said Delhi is staring at an "emergency situation" and announced a slew of emergency measures to tackle the crisis.

"We will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday itself over Haryana not releasing the share of Delhi's water," she added.

The minister said a central water tanker control room is being set up in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and it will be monitored by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

"There will be a central command and control room and people will have to call 1916 if they need a water tanker. This central command and control room will inform the water tanker control room about the call. From June 5, ADM and SDM-level officers will be deployed at the 11 water zones in Delhi. They will assess the situation at the hotspots facing a water shortage and deploy water tankers at those places," she said.