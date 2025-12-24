Delhi HC allows release of ‘UP 77’ web series amid row over Vikas Dubey portrayal
Court records producers’ claim that series is fictional; directs public disclaimer, lists matter for 7 January 2026
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the release of the web series ‘UP 77’, which is reportedly inspired by the life of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, observing that it was not inclined to interfere at this stage.
Justice Sachin Datta, hearing a plea filed by Dubey’s wife Richa, said the court would not restrain the release of the series, which is scheduled to premiere on the Waves OTT platform on Thursday.
The court recorded the submission of the producers that ‘UP 77’ is a work of pure fiction and does not depict or relate to the life of Vikas Dubey. It directed the producers to issue a public statement clarifying that the web series is fictional.
Richa Dubey, in her petition, had urged the court to stay the release, contending that the series would cause her mental trauma and harassment. She argued that any portrayal allegedly linked to her late husband would adversely affect her and her family.
The court, however, said it was not inclined to grant interim relief and posted the matter for further hearing on 7 January 2026.
Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in 2020. He was the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Dubey was shot dead after attempting to flee when the vehicle transporting him from Ujjain to Kanpur, following his surrender, overturned.
