Delhi HC allows release of ‘UP 77’ web series amid row over Vikas Dubey portrayal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the release of the web series ‘UP 77’, which is reportedly inspired by the life of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, observing that it was not inclined to interfere at this stage.

Justice Sachin Datta, hearing a plea filed by Dubey’s wife Richa, said the court would not restrain the release of the series, which is scheduled to premiere on the Waves OTT platform on Thursday.

The court recorded the submission of the producers that ‘UP 77’ is a work of pure fiction and does not depict or relate to the life of Vikas Dubey. It directed the producers to issue a public statement clarifying that the web series is fictional.