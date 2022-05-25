Properties of Vikas Dubey being sealed

Similarly, 10 vehicles, including two cars, two tractors, trolley, thrasher, rotavator, motorcycle, cultivator have been sealed and dispatched to the Chaubepur police station.



Regional food officer Hemant Kumar, meanwhile, said that in the auction process, 608 bags of wheat and 45 bags of rice were auctioned for Rs 1.5 lakh. The price of the food grains was Rs eight lakh in the market but due to the poor upkeep they have been damaged.



Reminders will be sent soon in Kanpur Dehat and Lucknow so that other properties can also be auctioned.



Vikas Dubey , the main accused in the massacre of eight police personnel on July 3, 2020, was shot dead in an encounter with the police, a week after the incident.