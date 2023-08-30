Delhi HC asks for action against online sale of drugs without valid licence

Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to take action against those engaging in online sale of drugs without a valid licence.

A bench of justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Narula also granted six weeks to the Centre to take appropriate steps and inform the court about its final stand on "illegal" sale of drugs online.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on 16 November after the Centre’s counsel informed the court that consultations are still going on about a draft notification on online sale of drugs.

“Union of India is granted further six weeks’ time to take appropriate steps and thereafter, inform the court of UoI’s final stand in this matter. In the interim, the Union of India and State Government are directed to take necessary action, in accordance with law, in respect of persons acting in violation of the interim order dated 12 December (2018), that is, engaging in online sale of drugs without a valid licence,” the bench said in its order passed on 28 August.

The high court had earlier asked the Centre to file a status report on petitions seeking a ban on "illegal" sale of drugs online.

The court was hearing petitions seeking a ban on such sale and challenging the draft rules published by the ministry of health and family welfare to further amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.