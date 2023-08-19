Delhi HC orders continued efforts for sterilisation, immunisation of stray dogs

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government and civic authorities to be persistent in making efforts to sterilise and immunise stray dogs across the national capital.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Jasmeet Singh, issued the order pointing out the importance of treating this matter as a vital public function that requires earnest execution.

The court was hearing two PILs submitted by the NGO Conference for Human Rights (India) and the Triveni Apartments Welfare Association, that sought to ensure the proper sterilisation of stray dogs, as required by the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, enacted under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.