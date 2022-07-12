Delhi HC asks Centre to file "exhaustive" reply on plea to declare PM CARES Fund a 'State'

In support of his contention that the PM CARES Fund is a 'State', the petitioner said it was formed by the Prime Minister on March 27, 2020, for a noble purpose, that is, to extend assistance to the citizens of India in the wake of the public health emergency -- the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The Trustees of the fund are the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, and the Finance Minister, and immediately after the formation of the fund, the Centre through its high government functionaries represented that the fund was set up and operated by the Government.



The Representations also included the use of government resources such as- use of '.HYPERLINK "http://gov.in"

gov.in' domain name, State Emblem of India and the name 'Prime Minister' and its abbreviation on the PM Cares Fund website and in other official and unofficial communications. Further, the official address of the PM CARES Fund was stated to be the Prime Minister's Office South Block, New Delh, it said.



Based on representations, huge donations were received by the PM CARES Fund and as per the information provided on its website during the financial year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 3076.62 crore was collected merely within four days, it said.



The petitioner is not attributing or even alleging any wrongdoing whatsoever on the part of the present Ex-Officio Trustees of the PM CARES Fund. However, since the PM CARES Fund's Trustees are high government functionaries, it is essential that checks and balances envisioned in Part III of the Constitution are put in the place on the functioning of the fund to extinguish any chance of an allegation of 'quid pro quo', it said.



In his alternative prayers, Gangwal has sought to direct the Centre to publicise that the PM CARES Fund is not a fund of the Government of India and to restrain PM CARES from using 'Prime Minister of India' or 'Prime Minister', including its abbreviations its name, on its website, Trust Deed and other official or unofficial communications and advertisements.



The Centre has said all donations received by the trust are received via online payments, cheques, or Demand Drafts, and the amount received is audited with the audited report and the expenditure of the trust fund displayed on the website.



The officer, who had filed the affidavit, has also said he was discharging his functions in the PM CARES Trust on an honorary basis which was a charitable trust not created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by Parliament or by any State legislature.