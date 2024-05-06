Delhi HC asks cops about strategy for bomb threats across multiple schools

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 6 May, asked the city police to detail the steps taken to ensure safe evacuation of schoolchildren in case of a bomb threat with least dependency on parents and without causing any panic.

The high court directed the Delhi Police and the Delhi government to file affidavits giving data on the number of schools in each zone, the nodal authority in each zone that is responsible for taking action in case of a threat, the time required to take action on receipt of a bomb threat and the number of mock drills that have been conducted under the supervision of the police and other departments.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said that although the police did file a status report listing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for bomb detection and disposal squads as well as the guidelines to deal with bomb threats in schools, it is missing data on several key aspects.

The new affidavits, to be filed by the city police and the government, shall include 'the action taken to ensure least dependence on parents, who would be working at faraway places, for evacuating children from the schools since the primary responsibility for evacuating will be on the schools and on the authorities'.

More than 100 schools in the Delhi NCR received a hoax email warning of a bomb threat on 1 May 2024, creating widespread panic as schools tried to establish the actual risk and how to evacuate students quickly. Several schools preemptively called for parents to collect their wards. Others sent children back in buses.