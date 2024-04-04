Delhi HC asks judges to prioritise hearing in criminal cases against MPs/MLAs

The Delhi High Court has asked its judges to give priority to the criminal cases pending before them against members of Parliament and legislative assemblies to ensure their expeditious and effective disposal.

The high court was informed by its registry that presently there are 34 pending cases or appeals or revisions involving MPs and MLAs before a single judge bench of the high court in which orders of stay of trial have been passed and are continuing for a period of more than six months.

A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora transferred the cases from the single judge concerned and directed the registry to re-allocate or re-distribute those 34 cases to other courts or benches as is considered appropriate and effective for their expeditious disposal so that stay applications are disposed of expeditiously and trial of such cases can conclude before the designated special courts.

“In line with the directives passed by the Chief Justice of India....we direct the registry of this court to circulate this order to brother and sister judges assigned with such cases so that priority is given to all criminal cases/appeals/revisions pending before them against the members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, as it is essential for expeditious and effective disposal of such cases,” the division bench said in an order passed on 2 April.