Delhi HC criticises trial court for using polygraph test results to discharge rape accused

Setting aside a trial court's order, the Delhi High Court has expressed its disapproval over a judge's suggestion of a polygraph test for a complainant woman and the subsequent discharge of the accused in a rape case based on the test results.

The high court noted that such actions were against the mandate of the law.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma expressed "dismay" at the additional sessions judge's suggestion that the complainant woman undergo a polygraph test while considering anticipatory bail for the accused.

This suggestion was made even before the charge sheet had been filed, and the high court found it to be unwarranted and contrary to legal principles set by the Supreme Court regarding the use of polygraph tests at the bail application stage.