The politics of rape and punishment

As more horror stories emerge from Manipur, the reactions of the political class are predictable. Biren Singh, the state’s chief minister who brazenly presided over murder and mayhem, has finally said that the rapists who publicly paraded two naked Kuki women and gang-raped one of them must be hanged to death.

Singh is not the first chief minister of a BJP-ruled state to issue such a call. The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are known to cry ‘hang the rapists’ as the most exemplary deterrent for other potential rapists. Calling for action is one thing. Taking action quite another.

Two years ago, when the 19-year-old Dalit girl Manisha Valmiki was gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras, the UP police had initially refused to even register a case of gang rape, and chose instead to downplay the incident, insisting it was ‘a small dispute’ arising out of an old enmity.

A very similar spin was given to the May 4 incident. The Manipur police filed a ‘Zero FIR’ on May 18, two weeks after the incident. A Zero FIR can be filed in any police station but investigation only begins after it is transferred to the police station with jurisdiction over the case, which then converts it into a regular FIR. The number of accused in this Zero FIR were around ‘800 to 1000’. Is it even likely that a complicit police force would round up and interrogate a thousand men?

Senior sources in the home ministry point out that the details of this particular incident were given to the ministry in early May, but the government deliberately ignored it. It was only when the video went public that prime minister Modi made his first and only public—albeit brief—reference to this horrific incident.

Human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar, who has been closely following events in Manipur, emphasised that “these two women were handed over to the mob by the police.” Those cops, Haksar said, “must be identified and punished since state complicity has been a feature in this violence.” She went on to add, “This was not an isolated case… as many as ten other such cases of sexual assault and violence having been reported and 6,000 separate FIRs having been filed”—on which no action has been taken.