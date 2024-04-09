Delhi HC denies request for Ramzan & Eid prayers at demolished Akhoondji mosque site

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 8 April refused to permit offering prayers during Ramzan and on Eid at the site of the demolished Akhoondji mosque in Mehrauli.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P. S. Arora directed that an appeal by the Muntazmia Committee Madarsa Behrul Ulum and Kabarstan be listed alongside a related matter on 7 May.

The court's decision stemmed from a plea challenging a single judge's order, which dismissed a request to allow devotees access to the mosque site for Ramzan and Eid prayers.

The bench said that no interim order could be granted at this stage, especially considering the single-judge bench's refusal to grant relief nearly a month ago.

The petitioner's counsel urged for immediate action, citing the nearing conclusion of Ramzan and Eid festivities.