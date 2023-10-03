Delhi HC directs display of environmental costs and tree data at construction sites

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Central Government to ensure that construction sites display the environmental cost of projects, including information about the number of trees that are cut down and the location of compensatory plantation.

The decision aims to enhance transparency and environmental awareness in construction activities.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, presiding over the case, stressed on the importance of compliance with this directive.

He said that an officer, not lower than the rank of Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Urban Development, be assigned the responsibility to ensure that construction sites adhere to this requirement.