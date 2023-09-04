'Lungs of Delhi' cannot be concretised, says high court

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed that no construction activity, including building a boundary wall around Malcha Mahal, shall be carried out in the central ridge forest area in the national capital.

Taking note of a news report about construction of a boundary wall around the Tughlaq-era monument besides toilets, Justice Jasmeet Singh said there cannot be concretisation of central ridge.

The judge sought a detailed affidavit on the issue from the Delhi government and ordered, "For the time being, it is directed that there shall be no construction at the central ridge including but not restricted to the boundary wall, grille work and toilets." Considered the lungs of the national capital, the ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky and forested area.

It has been divided into four zones, south, south-central, central and north, owing to administrative reasons. These zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectares.