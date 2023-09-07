Delhi HC gives Centre time to reply to Waqf Board's plea seeking preservation of its properties

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted the Centre time to file a reply on a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board, seeking preservation and protection of its heritage properties potentially to be impacted by the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Justice Prateek Jalan noted that there has been no statement on record from the Centre to date, and the petition was filed in 2021.

As counsel for the Centre informed the court that nothing was happening concerning the properties and sought time to obtain further instructions, Justice Jalan pointed out the lack of concrete information about whether any developments have occurred or are expected.

He stated that the petition could be dismissed if the Centre made a statement indicating that the case is based solely on apprehension.