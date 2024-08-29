Delhi HC grants Brij Bhushan two weeks to contest sexual harassment charges

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 29 August granted time to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file contentions for seeking quashing of the FIR and charges framed against him in a sexual harassment case lodged by several women wrestlers.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted two weeks to Singh and listed the matter for further hearing on 26 September.

“Petitioner seeks time to prepare a short note raising all the contentions for seeking quashing of the charge sheet and all other proceedings emanating therefrom. Two weeks are granted to do so,” the court said.

The plea was opposed by the counsel for the State and the victims who contended that it was not maintainable.

The complaints were made by six women wrestlers and the trial court found that the complaint of one of them was time barred so it framed charges based on the complaints of five victims, senior advocate Rebecca John submitted, adding that, “this shows there was a deep application of mind”.

During the hearing, the court questioned Singh for filing a single petition for challenging the order framing charges against him and also seeking quashing of FIR and charge sheet and all other proceedings.

“There can’t be an omnibus order for everything,” the court said and added that he was challenging everything after the trial has commenced.

“This is nothing but an oblique way,” it said.