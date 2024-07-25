HC grants two additional meetings to Kejriwal with lawyers every week in jail

The Delhi High Court has permitted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold two additional virtual meetings with his lawyers every week in jail, saying special situations call for special remedies.

Kejriwal, lodged in judicial custody in the alleged excise scam, was hitherto entitled to two meetings with his lawyers a week, in accordance with prison rules.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the relief to Kejriwal in recognition of his fundamental right to a fair trial and effective legal representation.

The AAP leader’s counsel had submitted he was facing around 35 cases across the country, and for a fair trial, he required two additional meetings with his lawyers via video conference.