Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Thursday, 25 July extended the judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody in a money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, till 31 July, while his judicial custody in a corruption case, lodged by the CBI, was extended till 8 August.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha and other accused till 31 July in the money laundering case.

The accused were produced before the court through video conference.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

He is in judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.