Excise policy case: SC seeks replies from CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 July sought responses from the CBI and ED on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 16 months and the trial against him was at the same stage as it was in October last year.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai agreed to hear the pleas filed by Sisodia who has also filed an application seeking revival of his bail petitions in the excise policy-linked corruption and money laundering cases.

"Issue notice, returnable on 29 July," said the bench, which also comprised Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice K V Viswanathan.

Advocate Vivek Jain, appearing for Sisodia, told the bench that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in custody for 16 months.

"I (Sisodia) have been inside for 16 months. I had come in October. This court said that if it remains at a snail's pace, I can re-apply," he said, adding, "The trial is at the same stage as it was in October 2023 when your lordships had given me liberty."

The bench sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia's pleas and posted the matter for hearing on 29 July.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on 26 February, 2023, for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 last year.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on 28 February last year.