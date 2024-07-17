Excise policy case: Arrest by CBI "insurance arrest", Kejriwal tells HC

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 17 July told the Delhi High Court that his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam was an "insurance arrest".

In a hearing being held by the high court on a court holiday, Kerjiwal's senior counsel not only assailed his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also sought his release on bail in the case.

"It is unfortunately an insurance arrest. I have effectively three release orders in my favour (in ED case) under very stringent provisions... These orders show that the man is entitled to be released. He would have been released but for this insurance arrest," argued senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Asserting that Kejriwal was "not a terrorist", Singhvi said the arrest was not as per the mandate of the law and the chief minister was entitled to bail.

Advocate DP Singh, on behalf of the CBI, opposed the two pleas by Kejriwal -- one challenging his arrest and the other seeking bail, and said calling his arrest an "insurance arrest" was "unjustified".